Seven out of 10 Prairie households still receiving and reading printed newspapers

A new study conducted by Totum Research affirms that rural markets differ significantly from large urban ones when it comes to media consumption habits.

The study, How Geography Impacts Media Access, Usage and Engagement (2020), found that several factors including internet connectivity and connection methods impact media access and shape what people can do online. The result being a stronger reliance on traditional media, printed community newspapers in particular, for news and information.

Among the key findings of the recently released AdCanada Media study was that 71% of respondents said they’ve received a community newspaper at their home in the last 7 days.

The highest rate of receipt is among farm households with 81% reporting receivership of a printed community newspaper. Eight out of ten who received newspapers indicated that they read or looked into the printed newspaper. For context, this level of readership is consistent with the numbers from the last release of ComBase data in 2005/2006 and a stark contrast from the narrative that readership of printed newspapers is in significant universal decline.

Visit the AdCanada Media site for more information by clicking here.