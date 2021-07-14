Digital reading habit fuels newspaper readership: Research

News Media Canada has measured print and digital readership since 2012, and as digital reading increases, so does overall readership of newspaper content. In 2012 weekly readership was 85%, and in 2020 that number climbs to 87%.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, with more time on their hands, Canadians increasingly turned to digital newspaper sources boosting weekly digital readership to 81%, contributing to the increase in overall weekly readership. Before the pandemic, digital newspaper readership was 74% over the course of a week.